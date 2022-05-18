Bus ferrying pilgrims from Mathura to Delhi rams truck at Yamuna Expressway, 3 dead, 32 injured

The pilgrims had left from Delhi to Mathura on Tuesday morning.

Mathura: At least 3 pilgrims died and 32 got injured at Mathura-Delhi Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday when their bus rammed a stationary truck carrying construction material. 60 pilgrims were returning from Mathura's Govardhan to the national capital's Shahdara in the bus.

After the accident, the local police ran a rescue and relief operation. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Kailash Hospital and Mathura. 3 injured passengers had to be cut out of the mangled bus.

According to SP (rural) Sheesh Chandra the accident took place at Yamuna Expressway's Milestone 66. The bus with licence plate number UP 17AT 1785 rammed the stationary truck.

The pilgrims left from Delhi to Mathura on Tuesday morning. They were returning to Delhi after paying obeisance to the deity when the accident took place.

Many of the injured are fighting for their lives at the hospitals. Many of them were rushed to hospitals with help from passersby.