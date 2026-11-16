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Yamuna During 'Chhath' Row Deepens: After foam of pollutants surfaces in Delhi, BJP accuses Congress of polluting river

BJP shared a video accusing Congress leader Devendra Yadav of throwing a plastic bottle into the Yamuna during Chhath, calling it an insult to devotees' faith.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

Yamuna During 'Chhath' Row Deepens: After foam of pollutants surfaces in Delhi, BJP accuses Congress of polluting river
BJP accuses Congress of polluting river,
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The BJP on Monday shared a video of Congress leader Devendra Yadav allegedly throwing a plastic bottle into the Yamuna River in Delhi. The party accused him of polluting the river during the Chhath Puja season.

What did the BJP say?

In a post on X, the BJP called the act a "shameful attempt" to pollute the Yamuna. It said the Congress was disrespecting the faith of millions of Chhath devotees. The party said, "On the one hand, the BJP government is cleaning up the Yamuna and building grand ghats for Chhath devotees, while on the other, Congress is once again busy polluting the Yamuna."

It further added, "Why is cleaning up the Yamuna such a problem? This is not politics; it is an insult to the faith of millions of Chhath devotees and to the environment!" The BJP claimed that while the government is working to clean the river, the opposition is working against those efforts.  

Why was the timing important?

The controversy came just as Chhath Puja ended. During the festival, thousands of devotees in Delhi stand in the Yamuna and offer prayers to the Sun God, which is why the river's condition becomes a sensitive issue at this time.

Also read: 'Will he be like Sachin Tendulkar or Vinod Kambli?': Kapil Dev makes shocking claim on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's future 

Pollution in the Yamuna remains a concern

Yamuna pollution, including toxic foam and poor water quality, remains a concern every year before Chhath despite cleaning drives and ghat preparations. So far, Devendra Yadav and the Congress have not given a detailed response to the video.

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