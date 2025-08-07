Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat

The Yamuna water crossed the warning level of 204.50 metres at 5 am on Thursday. After 4 hours, i.e. by 9 am, the level reached 204.89 metres, which is the highest so far this season.

Amid the ongoing monsoon season and continuous rainfall, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi rose to 204.79 metres at 7 am on Thursday, crossing the warning mark of 204.50 metres and reaching the highest level of the season so far, officials said. The rise in water level comes amid continuous rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season, which has led to flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the country. Persistent downpours have pushed river levels close to or beyond danger marks.

How has rising water levels affected life in UP?

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall has led to a flood situation in Prayagraj district, severely affecting daily life due to waterlogging and overflowing drains. Also, the water level of the River Ganga is continuously rising after heavy rainfall in Varanasi. It reached 69.98, close to the danger mark, 71.26, last Saturday, due to a heavy downpour of rain for several days. Floodwaters reached the top of Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi. In response, all boats ride in the Ganga have been banned.

The levels of River Ganga also rose in Rishikesh which threatens the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, as the water could be seen touching the idol of Lord Shiva at the ashram's Aarti Sthal.

At least 199 died in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh reported a cumulative loss of over Rs 1905.5 crore during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 6 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).The SDMA also said that the death toll from June 20 to August 6, 2025, has reached 199, with 108 fatalities caused by rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocutions. An additional 91 people have died in road accidents during the same period.

Uttarakhand cloudbursts

On Tuesday, a major cloudburst caused in Dharali village of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand triggered flash floods and a mudslide that destroyed houses, trees, other building in its wake. Another cloudburst was also reported from Harsil which hit an Indian Army camp. At least 8-10 soldiers were reportedly missing, 4 died and many were injured.