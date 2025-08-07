Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India-US Talks: Rough road ahead after PM Modi rejects Trump's brinkmanship, Can BTA be signed in 21 days?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 creates history, takes brilliant start, breaks 5-year-old record of..., TRP out

PM Modi to launch Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train on..., will flag off 3 new trains on this route, check details

Good news for Gautam Adani, his company bags THIS huge contract, to invest 26,314 crore in...

J-K: 3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in Udhampur

A Nobel Framework and the Logic of Opinion Trading

Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat

40-year-old actor 'spending sleepless nights, is constantly on calls asking...': Shocking details emerge amid Ahaan Panday's massive success with Saiyaara

War 2: Jr NTR gives 'kaante ki takkar' to Hrithik Roshan in dance-off song Janaab-e-Aali, fans say: 'Two legendary dancers of the Indian cinema'

Big setback for Justice Yashwant Varma, as Supreme court rejects plea in cash row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-US Talks: Rough road ahead after PM Modi rejects Trump's brinkmanship, Can BTA be signed in 21 days?

India-US Talks: Can deal be signed after PM Modi rejects Trump's brinkmanship

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 creates history, takes brilliant start, breaks 5-year-old record of..., TRP out

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 creates history, takes brilliant start, TRP out

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence

Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence

HomeIndia

INDIA

Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat

The Yamuna water crossed the warning level of 204.50 metres at 5 am on Thursday. After 4 hours, i.e. by 9 am, the level reached 204.89 metres, which is the highest so far this season.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat
Yamuna water level rises above warning level

TRENDING NOW

Amid the ongoing monsoon season and continuous rainfall, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi rose to 204.79 metres at 7 am on Thursday, crossing the warning mark of 204.50 metres and reaching the highest level of the season so far, officials said. The rise in water level comes amid continuous rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season, which has led to flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the country. Persistent downpours have pushed river levels close to or beyond danger marks.

How has rising water levels affected life in UP?

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall has led to a flood situation in Prayagraj district, severely affecting daily life due to waterlogging and overflowing drains. Also, the water level of the River Ganga is continuously rising after heavy rainfall in Varanasi. It reached 69.98, close to the danger mark, 71.26, last Saturday, due to a heavy downpour of rain for several days. Floodwaters reached the top of Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi. In response, all boats ride in the Ganga have been banned.

The levels of River Ganga also rose in Rishikesh which threatens the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, as the water could be seen touching the idol of Lord Shiva at the ashram's Aarti Sthal.

At least 199 died in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh reported a cumulative loss of over Rs 1905.5 crore during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 6 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).The SDMA also said that the death toll from June 20 to August 6, 2025, has reached 199, with 108 fatalities caused by rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocutions. An additional 91 people have died in road accidents during the same period.

Uttarakhand cloudbursts

On Tuesday, a major cloudburst caused in Dharali village of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand triggered flash floods and a mudslide that destroyed houses, trees, other building in its wake. Another cloudburst was also reported from Harsil which hit an Indian Army camp. At least 8-10 soldiers were reportedly missing, 4 died and many were injured. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China, hard to intercept, its speed is...
This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China,
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom makers apologises after protests erupt in Tamil Nadu: 'We regret for...'
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom makers apologises after protests erupt in Tamil Nadu
‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help
‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra reveals she asked Ravi Kishan to..
After levelling Test series vs England, Team India coach Gautam Gambhir aims to..., says 'people will come and go...'
Team India coach Gautam Gambhir aims to..., says 'people will come and go...'
Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive
Viral Qatal girl Revati on Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE