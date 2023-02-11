Search icon
Yamuna City near Noida Airport to be 2 times size of Delhi, 4 times Gurgaon, 16 times of Faridabad; details

Noida news. Yamuna City will be made with the villages of Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

Yamuna City will be 8 times bigger than Greater Noida. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government has assimilated 55 villages of the Bulandshahr-Khurja Authority into the Yamuna Authority. Now this authority has 1242 villages under it. The Yamuna Authority is building a new industrial town which will be twice the size of Delhi. The name of the town will be Yamuna City. Its area will be 3000 square kilometres. The national capital's area is 1,484 square kilometers.

The Yamuna City will be 15 times bigger than Noida and four times bigger than Gurgaon. Gurgaon's area is 732 sq meters, whereas Noida's is 203 square meters.

It will be 8 times bigger than Greater Noida, which is just 380 square kilometers in size. It will be 16 times bigger than Faridabad.

Yamuna City will be made with the villages of Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra. The Noida International Airport will also be made here. It will be the country's first aerotropolis.

Activities linked to education, medical tourism, film making, logistics, toy-making, IT and logistics will make this city an economic powerhouse.

An aerotropolis is a metropolitan region whose infrastructure, land use, and economy are centered on an airport.

Yamuna City will have three urban centres -- Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna City. Noida's development is in the last phase. Greater Noida is nearly 50 percent developed.

This city will have an elaborate public transport system. It will have no signals in order to make it free of pollution. The city will be self-reliant as far as energy is concerned. It will also help in the protection of local environment. The city will be completely finished by 2050. This is when the fourth phase of the Noida International Airport will be finished.

