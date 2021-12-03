Yahoo 2021 Year in Review: PM Modi Most Searched Indian Personality of the year

Yahoo Year in Review is a collection of the year's top personalities, newsmakers and events, based on users' daily search habits.

Yahoo Year in Review is a collection of the year's top personalities, newsmakers and events, based on users' daily search habits. Cricketer Virat Kohli came at the second position, while the surprise entry was that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who bagged the third spot after a decisive win in the Assembly Election.

The fourth most searched personality of the year went to the late popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla whose sudden demise left his fans in tears. The notable new entrant in this year's list is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who bagged the seventh spot on the Most Searched Personality list.

The public interest in Aryan Khan was generated following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October in an alleged drugs case.

Most Searched Male Celebrities

With the sudden demise of two young and popular actors, Sidharth Shukla and Kannada movie star Puneeth Rajkumar fans have been searching about them on the internet ever since.

Sidharth Shukla bagged the title of India's most-searched male celebrity in 2021, while Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar came at the fourth spot on the most searched list of male celebrities.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Telugu actor Allu Arjun took the No 2 and 3 spots respectively. At No 5 was thespian Dilip Kumar who passed away this year at age of 98 years.

Most Searched Female Celebrities

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was India's top searched female celebrity of 2021.

Katrina Kaif came in at No 2, on the back of Sooryavanshi's success and her link-up with actor Vicky Kaushal.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was at the third spot while Alia Bhatt bagged the fourth position and Deepika Padukone was at No 5.

This year's list had a new entrant Samantha Ruth Prabhu at No 10 for both professional and personal reasons.

She who won critical acclaim for her role in The Family Man 2, recently announced her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya.