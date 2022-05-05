‘Yaha unka koi thikana nahi’: Lalu Prasad Yadav reacts to Prashant Kishor’s hint at joining Bihar politics

File photo

After Prashant Kishor tweeted about new beginnings, hinting at him joining the political front in Bihar soon, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav made a jibe against the election strategist, saying that Kishor has come to Bihar after “wandering the whole country”.

While speaking to reporters, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that poll strategist Prashant Kishor has decided to come to Bihar after “wandering the whole country” as everyone else has sent him back, likely referring to Kishor not joining the Congress party after endless meetings.

Yadav further added, “Yaha unka koi thikana nahi rahega (he will have no place even in Bihar).” This statement came when a reporter asked him about Prashant Kishor most likely launching his own party or joining politics in Bihar.

हनुमान चालीसा पढना है तो मंदिर मे जाइए, मस्जिद में क्यूँ जा रहे हो? ये Irritate करने जाते है जिस से लोग रिएक्ट करें और दंगा हो। ये लोग देश को टुकड़ों में बाँटना चाहते है। pic.twitter.com/C874UNKQZv — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 4, 2022

Speculations of Prashant Kishor planning to join politics in Bihar and most likely launching his own party emerged when he posted a statement on Twitter talking about new beginnings, writing in Hindi, “shuruat Bihar se (starting from Bihar).”

Kishor had written on Twitter, “My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance.”

This came after the election strategist had rejected the offer to join the Congress party after a string of meetings with INC president Sonia Gandhi. It was speculated that Kishor had plans of implementing a change in leadership in the party.

Further, Lalu also spoke about the recent loudspeaker issue erupting in different parts of the country, especially in Maharashtra, where MNS workers resorted to playing Hanuman Chalisa outside a mosque during the morning azaan.

Speaking about the loudspeaker row, Lalu said, “If you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa, then do it in your temple. They want people to react so that it leads to communal clashes. It is a very bad thing for the country.”

READ | ‘Put an end to suffering of people’: France, India condemn civilian killings in Ukraine, call for peace