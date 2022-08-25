Xiroverse: Making Web 3.0 and the Metaverse accessible to everyone

The market capitalization of the gaming companies has globally touched $2 trillion, with the gaming market anticipated to generate $203 billion in revenue this year and $320 billion by 2026. In just the third quarter of 2021, Web 3.0 and NFT games alone brought in $2.32 billion in revenue. The Web 3.0 sector is quickly moving away from PFP (profile picture) projects and towards more notable use cases that provide customers with both digital and practical utility. To give users control over their digital assets, and enable them simple access to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, projects like Xiroverse are beginning to integrate blockchain technology.

What is Xiroverse?

'Xiro' is a mobile application from Xiroverse that bridges all mobile games on the AppStore/PlayStore to Web 3.0. Games like Candy Crush, Clash of Clans/Apex Legends, and Call of Duty will be hosted on their all-encompassing gaming platform, allowing gamers to earn rewards for playing the games they love. Gaming is only a tiny part of what Xiroverse will ultimately become. The gaming industry has always been one of the first movers in adopting new technologies, making it apparent why Xiroverse is incorporating gaming into its business model. This allows them to provide value by entertaining people and encouraging the subsequent billion users to adopt Web 3.0 and the Metaverse.

What does decentralization mean to Xiroverse, and what makes them unique?

Despite the staggering market capitalization and revenue stats of the gaming industry, the truth is that only a small number of gamers and gaming studios stand to benefit in today's world. Roshan George, Founder and CEO of Xiroverse, said, "65% of all in-app purchase revenue goes to the top 100 to 200 games, and less than 0.1% of top gamers create substantial revenue for themselves via streaming, eSports, and gaming tournaments. By incorporating Web 3.0 via blockchain technology and focusing on decentralization, Xiroverse will enable many more gaming studios and gamers to access and create revenue streams previously unavailable to small players. Eventually, their success will determine ours, so it's our interest to ensure we put gamers and studios first."

Xiroverse will make it easier for Gaming Studios to Access Users and Web 3.0 Technology

By bringing gamers onto the platform, Xiroverse provides a launchpad for gaming studios and creates a marketplace for developers to launch their games. This allows gaming studios to incorporate Web 3.0 elements into new and existing games by providing intelligent contracts to create NFTs and other digital assets for stakeholders. Regardless of the backend technology, their main focus is to enable a single-step process for new users to get a taste of how blockchain technology works and gives them more control over how they spend time on it.

Xiroverse believes that GameFi is an entry point for DeFi and Web 3.0 adoption

A gamer is typically considered a younger individual sitting in front of their computers and being yelled at to finish their homework. Through the sudden rise and fall of Axie Infinity, the reality of today's Web 3.0, play-to-earn (P2E) gamers are from developing nations with more time than money. Individuals from the developed world hire these "gamers" to play for them, paying them more than the minimum wage in their country. This trend effectively turned NFT gaming into a job and earned passive income for owners of these NFTs.

To participate in NFT gaming, players have to set up a wallet and purchase tokens, and with the potential of losing much money, new gamers without prior exposure to Web 3.0 find it daunting. Once new gamers begin making these tokens without spending money, they will develop innovative ways to start swapping, trading, and spending their tokens. When they earn more tokens, they might look into DeFi and other such investment avenues to gain more utility through blockchain technology, Web 3.0, and the Metaverse.

