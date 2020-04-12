Wuhan lab was performing experiments on bats, likely source of COVID-19 outbreak: Report

Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese laboratory, has been carrying out research on bats which is considered to be the main source of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports by The Daily Mail, experiments were conducted on mammals captured more than 1,000 miles away in Yunnan at the Wuhan-based laboratory. It has been speculated that the researchers were provided USD 3.7 million grant by the US government for these experiments.

Government sources in the United Kingdom told the Daily Mail that it will not be appropriate to disregard that the pandemic took place after an accident in the Wuhan laboratory.

The Daily Mail reported that the experiment on bats was as part of a project funded by the US National Institutes of Health. It is speculated that some researchers at Wuhan Institute of Virology could have become infected after being sprayed with blood containing the virus after which the local community got infected from the COVID-19 positive scientists.

The above-mentioned English Daily reported that in a study titled, "' fatal swine acute diarrhoea syndrome caused by an HKU2-related coronavirus of bat origin" explained in detail the experiment conducted at Wuhan lab.

As part of the research, the scientists grew the virus in a lab and injected it into three-day-old piglets. The samples taken from the intestines of sick piglets were grounded and fed to other piglets as well.

Meanwhile, Cao Bin, a doctor at the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, stated that 13 of the first 41 patients diagnosed with the infection did not visit the Whan market. The doctor claimed that the seafood market is not the only source of the virus.

Even though the scientific consensus for the theory that the virus originated from one the wet markets in Wuhan is overwhelming, but it would be stupid to dismiss the theory that the virus might have originated from a goof-up in a Chinese lab. Interestingly, Wuhan Institute of Virology is located ten miles from the now infamous wildlife market.