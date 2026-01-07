Wrong side driving a BIG offence in Delhi now, 3 FIRs filed, check punishment, other details

Delhi imposed strictness on violating traffic rules. In a first such incident, the Delhi Police have filed three FIRs against offenders for driving on the wrong side of the road. This has come after such incidents have witnessed a massive increase.

In a first of its kind move, the national capital has made stricter its road norms by registering criminal cases against motorists for driving on the wrong side of the road. The Delhi Police' move is the first among any other Union Territory in the country, officials told Hindustan Times.

To punish violators of road traffic, the Delhi Police have filed at least three FIRs so far. However, the police clarified that the offenders were released after arrest as the offences were bailable.

What would happen if you drive on the wrong side of the road?

While speaking with HT, a senior traffic police officer said that registration of FIRs would be made according to the case and depending on the level of risk posed by the violation. “Special focus will be on wrong-side driving during peak morning and evening hours on major roads. However, if a slow-moving two-wheeler is seen driving on the wrong side on a small road, registering an FIR may not be justified, and they’ll be allowed to go after imposing a fine,” the officer said.

The traffic police shared data of the past two years and which revealed that the number of challans rose to 144,490 in 2025 from 104,720 in 2024. However, the number of notices issued to the offenders were less in 2025, 127,395, than 178,448 in 2024.

What were the violations?

The police filed the first FIR on January 3 at Delhi Cantt police station against Aman, who was driving a WagonR and hails from Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The FIR was registered under Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, under which the culprit will either serve prison time for up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.

Charges against Aman

-Aman was charged of driving at a high speed in the wrong direction. He was moving towards Hanuman Mandir red light leading to Delhi Cantt at around 4.45 pm.

-Aman was found without a valid driving licence and the vehicle was also uninsured.

- The two-lane carriageway poses difficulty for the vehicles coming from front and could have led to crashes.

Accordingly, Sections 3/181, 146 and 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act were invoked. He was arrested and later released on bail.

The police filed the second FIR in Kapashera on Monday charging Ankit Gaur of driving his motorcycle on the wrong side in Samalkhan.

The third offender was Sanij Kumar, who hails from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The case against him was filed at Vasant Kunj South police station. He was found driving his Tata Tigor on the wrong side towards Mata Chowk on the Mehrauli–Mahipalpur road.

Why are Police filing cases against such offences?

According to officials there was so strict punishment for such offences and the offenders were left after paying fines. For the first such offence, fine of upto Rs 5000 and for repeated violations this went upto Rs 10,000 and sometimes licence suspension and other legal action. But as the cases of accidents rose, the police have now become stricter and taking cognizance of the offence the rules have been revised now.