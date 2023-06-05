Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Will Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be arrested? MP Kapil Sibal makes bold prediction | File Photo

After protesting wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has made a bold prediction on the outcome of the case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Hitting out at the Centre, Sibal accused the government of protecting the accused MP. Sibal took to social media to claim that Singh would not be arrested. Furthermore, Sibal said that the chargesheet that would be filed would be “wishy-washy” and then the BJP MP would be granted bail.

“Amit Shah meets team of wrestlers. Wrestling for solutions. My prediction: No arrest. Wishy-washy chargesheet will be filed. Brij Bhushan will be granted bail. Then they will say matter is sub-judice!,” Sibal tweeted.

Senior advocate Sibal represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court. Earlier, two FIRs had been registered by Delhi Police against the outgoing WFI chief on April 28. One of the FIRs was on the basis of a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act which carries a jail term of up to seven years on conviction.

Following an SC order, Singh was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These included assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A) and stalking (354D).

The accused MP has refuted all the charges. Singh had said he will hang himself even if a single allegation against him is proven.

