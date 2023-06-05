Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Will Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be arrested? MP Kapil Sibal makes bold prediction

Sibal's predictions come after the wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the ongoing row with WFI chief.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Will Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be arrested? MP Kapil Sibal makes bold prediction
Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Will Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be arrested? MP Kapil Sibal makes bold prediction | File Photo

After protesting wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has made a bold prediction on the outcome of the case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

Hitting out at the Centre, Sibal accused the government of protecting the accused MP. Sibal took to social media to claim that Singh would not be arrested. Furthermore, Sibal said that the chargesheet that would be filed would be “wishy-washy” and then the BJP MP would be granted bail. 

“Amit Shah meets team of wrestlers. Wrestling for solutions. My prediction: No arrest. Wishy-washy chargesheet will be filed. Brij Bhushan will be granted bail. Then they will say matter is sub-judice!,” Sibal tweeted.

Senior advocate Sibal represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court. Earlier, two FIRs had been registered by Delhi Police against the outgoing WFI chief on April 28. One of the FIRs was on the basis of a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act which carries a jail term of up to seven years on conviction.

Following an SC order, Singh was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These included assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A) and stalking (354D).

The accused MP has refuted all the charges. Singh had said  he will hang himself even if a single allegation against him is proven. 

(Inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: Rail movement at Balasore crash site resumes after 51 hrs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.