Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police forms SIT to probe sexual harassment case | Photo: IANS

The Delhi Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sexual harassment accusations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The SIT team has ten officials including a female Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

“The team has been set up to collect inputs from different states based on complaints filed by female wrestlers," an official said.

The Delhi Police has also recorded WFI chief Singh’s statement, a Police official said on Friday. The police have also asked Singh for some documents, a source was quoted as saying by IANS. Further statements will be taken from Singh if necessary, it added. The WFI chief has denied all the allegations levelled against him, the source claimed.

Meanwhile, the police have also recorded the statement of Vinod Tomar, the Assistant Secretary of WFI, who is also accused in the case and has been named in the Delhi Police FIR.

Leading wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23, led by Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. Farmers recently extended their support to protesting wrestlers and arrived from Haryana and Punjab to join the protest earlier this week.