Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police forms SIT to probe sexual harassment case

The Delhi Police has also recorded WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s statement

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police forms SIT to probe sexual harassment case
Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police forms SIT to probe sexual harassment case | Photo: IANS

The Delhi Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sexual harassment accusations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The SIT team has ten officials including a female Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

“The team has been set up to collect inputs from different states based on complaints filed by female wrestlers," an official said.

The Delhi Police has also recorded WFI chief Singh’s statement, a Police official said on Friday. The police have also asked Singh for some documents, a source was quoted as saying by IANS. Further statements will be taken from Singh if necessary, it added. The WFI chief has denied all the allegations levelled against him, the source claimed.

Meanwhile, the police have also recorded the statement of Vinod Tomar, the Assistant Secretary of WFI, who is also accused in the case and has been named in the Delhi Police FIR.

Leading wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23, led by Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. Farmers recently extended their support to protesting wrestlers and arrived from Haryana and Punjab to join the protest earlier this week.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Delhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.