Wrestlers vs WFI chief: ‘Incidents cited from WFI office, tournaments…,’ Delhi Police finds proof against Brij Bhushan 

Brij Bhushan (File Photo)

In at least four of the six complaints made by female wrestlers, the Delhi Police chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh mentions photographic evidence, and in at least three of the alleged sexual harassment incidents, video evidence reported Indian Express.

Out of the more than 200 witness statements that were recorded as part of the inquiry, the news agency PTI earlier reported, citing sources, that only statements that were pertinent to and supported the claims made by the victims were included in the charge sheet.

Only 70-80 witnesses' comments were found to be relevant to the case, and even then, only a very small number of those accounts supported the claims made by the victims.

Since the young complainant retracted her evidence before a magistrate, police also filed a cancellation report in the POCSO Act case against Singh.

“We have mentioned each complaint separately in the chargesheet since the six wrestlers stated multiple incidents in their complaints. For each complaint, we have cited corroborating witnesses, photos or videos. Out of the six complaints, we have attached photographic evidence in four,” a senior police officer said, adding that the images were taken at various competitions and events and showed both the complainants and the accused.

“Many of the alleged incidents cited in the complaints are from the WFI office, tournaments, camps and events. We have also found a few videos that we have attached to corroborate the allegations. Now, it is up to the court to decide the nature of offence and punishment. We have simply put together technical evidence related to the complaints,” the officer said.

"All the six female complainants in the case recorded their statements in detail and we have collected supporting evidence which are in the form of call details record (available from last year), photos and videos are part of the charge sheet," PTI reported a Police source.

The charge sheet was submitted by the Delhi Police on Thursday. On June 22, the court will hear it.

According to reports, the Delhi Police would ask the court to dismiss the FIR against the wrestlers that was filed in connection with the commotion at Jantar Mantar on May 28.