'Wrestlers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude investigation': Union sports minister Anurag Thakur (file photo)

Wrestlers' protest: Wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh should wait for the investigation to be completed, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday, asking the grapplers to trust Delhi Police and Supreme Court.

He also said that while the investigation is being done, wrestlers should not do anything which harms the sport and its players. "The wrestlers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude their investigation and not take any steps that may cause harm to the sport or aspiring wrestlers. They should trust the police, SC and the ministry while the investigation is being carried out. We all are in favour of the sport and sportspersons and want the impartial investigation to be done and action to be taken against the ones found guilty," the minister said.

"We formed a committee after discussing with players. They did an impartial investigation, gave their report to the ministry. Delhi Police filed an FIR as well. The matter reached Supreme Court as well. SC heard the matter and asked them to go to Magistrate as well. The problems of wrestlers were heard with an open mind. We left no stone unturned. Throughout the nation's history, whenever such allegations are raised, the investigation is done following which the government takes appropriate action," added the minister.

READ | Sakshi murder case: Sahil reveals real reason behind killing minor girlfriend, says ‘she wanted to…’

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations and are demanding his arrest. On Tuesday, Olympic medalist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat reached Uttarakhand's Haridwar to immerse their all medals including Olympic ones in the river Ganga, as a mark of their protest.

But farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and stopped protesting wrestlers from immersing their medals in the Ganga and said that there would be a Khap meeting over the issue. The wrestlers later issued a five-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against the WFI chief.

Brij Bhushan on Wednesday responded to the protesting wrestlers' allegations and said that he would 'hang' himself if allegations against him are proven. "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," the WFI chief said while addressing a public rally in UP's Barabanki.