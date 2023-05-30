Wrestlers' protest: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others call off medal immersion, know why (file photo)

Protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have decided not to immerse their medals in river Ganga in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The decision comes after farmer leader Naresh Tikait met them at the place and sought five days from the wrestlers to sort out the issue. They will now return from Haridwar.

The wrestlers have been protesting for over a month now against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Earlier on Sunday, protesting wrestlers were detained on Sunday after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there.

WATCH Naresh Tikait arrives in Haridwar where wrestlers have gathered to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. He took medals from the wrestlers and sought five-day… pic.twitter.com/tDPHRXJq0T May 30, 2023

Sakshi, Vinesh and her cousin Sangeeta were seen sobbing as their husbands tried to console them even as scores of their supporters formed a cordon around them. The wrestlers stood for about 20 minutes in silence after reaching Har ki Pauri. They then sat on the banks of the river holding their citations and looking emotionally distressed.

The wrestlers earlier said they will immerse their hard-earned medals and sit on a hunger strike 'until death' at the India Gate. However, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they will not be allowed to protest at India Gate as it is a "national monument and not a site for demonstrations".

(With inputs from PTI)

