Wrestlers' protest: 2 athletes accuse Brij Bhushan Singh of touching breasts, belly during warm ups

Brij Bhushan (File Photo)

Wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for a number of days now, calling for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, who is charged with sexual harassment.

Numerous instances of groping, inappropriate touching, and physical contact have occurred during competitions, warm-ups, and even in the New Delhi office of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). These have been documented in allegations made against the federation's president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the female wrestlers.

What are the allegations and charges against WGI chief Brij Bhushan?

After the Supreme Court intervened, the Delhi Police lodged two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“The first FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It was filed based on the allegations of a minor. The second FIR was registered for a comprehensive investigation into the complaints by other complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to Indian Express, both complainants have described how Singh allegedly touched their breasts and stomach inappropriately and sexually while pretending to check their respiratory patterns. Out of 7 female wrestlers, 2 have come forward and have filed cases against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan. It was filled on 21st April in CP Police station, New Delhi. 8 instances of sexual harassment were reported; they occurred at a restaurant, an office, a competition, and a warm-up. The names of the 2 wrestlers haven’t been made public.

There is a persistent call for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest due to the fact that three of the violations are "serious" ones that cannot be expunged with bail. However, Section 41A of the IPC's provisions and numerous Supreme Court rulings argue that an accused person need not be arrested if the maximum sentence imposed for the offence is less than seven years in prison, reported India Today.

The minor had been "questioned and cross-questioned for almost two hours" after being summoned by the police to file her statement under section 161 of the CrPC against Brij Bhushan. Due to the fact that one of the complainants is a juvenile, the wrestlers have been demanding Singh's "immediate arrest."

