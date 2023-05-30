Search icon
Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to throw medals in Ganga at 6 pm, sit on hunger strike at India Gate

At 6 o'clock, wrestlers protesting Brij Bhushan Singh over charges of sexual harassment plan to throw their medals into the Ganga in Haridwar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to throw medals in Ganga at 6 pm, sit on hunger strike at India Gate
Wrestlers' protest

Wrestler's protest update: Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday expressed their disappointment over the central government and said that they will discard their Olympic and World medals in the Ganga at Haridwar at 6 pm on Tuesday. 

The wrestlers further said that they will then sit on a hunger strike at India Gate.

On Sunday, Vinesh, Bajrang, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi and several others were detained by Delhi police when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for women`s `Mahapanchayat`.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they have accused of sexually exploiting women grapplers.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that they will hold a protest on June 1 in several parts of the country, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan. SKM stated that Bajrang, too, attended the meeting.

 

