Wrestlers protest news: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt for protecting WFI chief Brij Bhushan, says ‘he will continue..’

The wrestlers have been protesting since Sunday at Jantar Mantar, calling for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be fired and charged with illegal sexual exploitation and harassment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, on Sunday claimed the athletes' protest at Jantar Mantar is being driven by the politicians from day one.

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor. An FIR has also been filed against the BJP MP.

Politicians such as Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.



Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi claimed that Singh was being protected by the government and argued that his removal from the position was necessary given the serious accusations he is facing. Priyanka added that she has no expectations from the Prime Minister. 

She stated that the wrestlers must be given a copy of the Friday-filed FIR since they are unsure of whether provisions of the Indian Penal Code have been used. 

She demanded Singh be fired, claiming that “till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people’s careers. If that person is there on a post through which he can destroy the careers of the wrestlers, harass them and exert pressure, then what is the meaning of the FIRs and the investigation.”

"This battle has gone beyond the athletes now as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protests, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. They have been influenced by politicians.

"It is clear that these athletes are being used by Congress and other opposition parties. It's evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation," Singh told reporters. 







