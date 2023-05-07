Search icon
Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers make way to Delhi borders; Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat confident in khap panchayat

The Delhi police has tightened security across Delhi borders as farmers attempt to enter to city to express solidarity with protesting wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Wrestlers protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan (Photo - ANI)

International level wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been sitting in protest for two weeks now against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding that he be removed from his post.

Star wrestlers have come forward with shocking allegations of sexual assault against WFI chief Brij Bhushan recently, and have expressed disappointment that no action has been taken against him. Now, the athletes have organized a khap panchayat event at Jantar Mantar today.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stopped a group of farmers at the Tikri border today, who said that they were attempting to enter the city to join the wrestlers’ protest at the Jantar Mantar, headed by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

The protesting wrestling is hoping that the khap mahapanchayat scheduled at Jantar Mantar on Sunday will be of huge success and will help in getting more support for them in their fight against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Today is the 14th day of our sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. The fact is you guys (supporters) are here and we are here too. We would like to thank all who are sitting with us here and supporting us. We would like to thank the entire country for standing with us in this fight for justice," said Vinesh on Saturday, as per PTI reports.

While the wrestlers are currently hopeful for the mahapanchayat and candlelight march event on Sunday, the government has come forward to say that they have spent crores of rupees on Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat over the last five years.

Olympic medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik said they are yet to decide the future course of action as their lawyers are still working on it. She said the decision to approach a lower court as directed by the Supreme Court can be taken only after the Delhi Police expedites the inquiry and records statements of all the complainants.

(With PTI inputs)

