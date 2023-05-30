Search icon
Wrestlers' protest: 'Entire Indian govt is...,' Farmer leader Naresh Tikait steps in, calls Khap meeting

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait stopped wrestlers from immersing medals in Ganga at Har-ki-Pauri. Asures to call a Khap meeting tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

Wrestlers' protest: 'Entire Indian govt is...,' Farmer leader Naresh Tikait steps in, calls Khap meeting
Farmer leader Naresh Tikait| Photo: ANI

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait on Tuesday reached Haridwar to stop protesting wrestlers from immersing their medals in the Ganga river and gave the government five days time to act on the matter. 

Wrestlers are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. 

Naresh Taikat reached Har-ki-Pauri in support of the wrestlers on Tuesday. 

"Entire Indian govt is saving one man (WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). There will be a Khap meeting tomorrow," says Farmer leader Naresh Tikait who intervened and asked protesting wrestlers not to immerse their medals while seeking five days time. 

Read: Wrestlers' protest: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others call off medal immersion, know why

The wrestlers have been demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh since April 23 at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

