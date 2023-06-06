Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Wrestlers’ protest: Did Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia withdraw from movement to keep Railways job?

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were rumoured to have withdrawn their hand from the wrestlers’ protest movement to go back to their government jobs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

Wrestlers’ protest: Did Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia withdraw from movement to keep Railways job?
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia (File photo)

As the wrestlers’ protest in New Delhi is advancing in full force, urging the Centre to fire Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, there are reports that the frontrunners of the protest – Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia – have withdrawn their hand from the protest.

The wrestlers’ protest kicked off when Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and several others came forward months ago to allege that WFI chief Brij Bhushan has been sexually harassing female players. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also backed the protest to show solidarity with his female colleagues.

Now, reports have surfaced that Olympic medal winners Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have withdrawn from the protests, while earlier claiming to be on hunger strike till death till the time the WFI chief is not fired.

Media reports have suggested that both Malik and Punia have decided to go back to their government-allotted Railways jobs, just two days after an impromptu midnight meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Clarifying the rumours, wrestler Sakshi Malik came forward and said that the news of her backing out from the protests is “completely false” and that she will continue to be a part of the wrestlers’ protest movement all the while fulfilling her responsibilities at the Railways job.

 

 

Taking to social media, the female wrestler tweeted, “This news is completely false. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any fake news.”

Similarly, Bajrang Punia also wrote on social media, “The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. This news is being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served.”

This comes after Amit Shah met with the protesting wrestlers, assuring them that the law will take its course after all the investigations against the allegations are carried out.

READ | 'Fulfilling my responsibility': Sakshi Malik on resuming Railway job amid reports of withdrawal from wrestlers' protest

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Google may soon bring this Apple iPhone feature to Android phones
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.