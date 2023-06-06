Wrestlers’ protest: Did Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia withdraw from movement to keep Railways job?

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia (File photo)

As the wrestlers’ protest in New Delhi is advancing in full force, urging the Centre to fire Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, there are reports that the frontrunners of the protest – Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia – have withdrawn their hand from the protest.

The wrestlers’ protest kicked off when Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and several others came forward months ago to allege that WFI chief Brij Bhushan has been sexually harassing female players. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also backed the protest to show solidarity with his female colleagues.

Now, reports have surfaced that Olympic medal winners Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have withdrawn from the protests, while earlier claiming to be on hunger strike till death till the time the WFI chief is not fired.

Media reports have suggested that both Malik and Punia have decided to go back to their government-allotted Railways jobs, just two days after an impromptu midnight meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Clarifying the rumours, wrestler Sakshi Malik came forward and said that the news of her backing out from the protests is “completely false” and that she will continue to be a part of the wrestlers’ protest movement all the while fulfilling her responsibilities at the Railways job.

आंदोलन वापस लेने की खबरें कोरी अफ़वाह हैं. ये खबरें हमें नुक़सान पहुँचाने के लिए फैलाई जा रही हैं.



हम न पीछे हटे हैं और न ही हमने आंदोलन वापस लिया है. महिला पहलवानों की एफ़आईआर उठाने की खबर भी झूठी है.



इंसाफ़ मिलने तक लड़ाई जारी रहेगी #WrestlerProtest pic.twitter.com/utShj583VZ — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) June 5, 2023

Taking to social media, the female wrestler tweeted, “This news is completely false. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any fake news.”

Similarly, Bajrang Punia also wrote on social media, “The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. This news is being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served.”

This comes after Amit Shah met with the protesting wrestlers, assuring them that the law will take its course after all the investigations against the allegations are carried out.

