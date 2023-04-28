Search icon
Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police to lodge FIR against Brij Bhushan in sexual abuse case

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the top women wrestlers alleging Brij Bhushan had sexually assaulted them when the Delhi Police notified the Apex Court about the FIR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

In light of the continuing demonstrations by the nation's top wrestlers, the Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court on Friday that it would file FIR against wrestling body president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the top women wrestlers alleging Brij Bhushan had sexually assaulted them when the Delhi Police notified the Apex Court about the FIR. On April 26, the Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that earlier than they could lodge an FIR against the accused, they needed to conduct a preliminary investigation into the claims.

After petitioners submitted evidence claiming the risk to a minor complainant's safety, the court then ordered the Commissioner of Police to evaluate the complainant's perception of a threat. Additionally, the court left it accessible for the CP, Delhi to evaluate whether six other wrestlers who made claims against Singh to the police on April 21 posed a threat.

According to Kapil Sibal, who is representing the petitioner, "We were concerned on two grounds – security and safety and the second is there are 40 cases against him." In the past last months, Brij Bhushan Singh has been alleged of assaulting women twice.

The wrestlers staged a protest in January of this year that came to an end when the authorities agreed to look into the accusations made against Brij Bhushan. The wrestlers claimed that none of the promises had been kept when they returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar in April to demand Brij Bhushan's punishment.

Brij Bhushan Singh, a member of parliament from Kaiserganj, stood his ground and refuted all of the accusations. He declared in a video, "Friends, the day I reflect on what I gained or lost, feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish death as I won't be living a life like that. I would prefer to die and be embraced by death than live such a life.

