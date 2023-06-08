Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police SIT likely to submit investigation report next week, WFI elections to be held by June 30

File Photo

The Delhi Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is likely to submit in the court its investigation report in the two cases registered against him by next week, officials said on Wednesday.

As part of its investigation so far, the SIT has questioned more than 180 people, the Delhi Police officials said.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including a minor.

On the other hand, the protesting wrestlers on Wednesday agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15 after the government assured them of filing a chargesheet against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by then and holding the elections to the sports body by the end of the month.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who invited them for a meeting to break the deadlock, three days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met them and discussed their demands.

After the meeting, which lasted over five hours, Malik and Punia told reporters that they have also been assured that the FIRs lodged against them will be withdrawn.

The protesting wrestlers and many of their supporters were booked for violation of law and order on May 28 when they marched towards the new Parliament building without permission.

"We were told that the police investigation (in the case against Singh) will be complete by June 15. Till then, we have been asked to wait and suspend the protest," Malik said. However, both Malik and Punia asserted that their agitation is not over and they have suspended their protest only till June 15 as requested by the government.

The marathon meeting between wrestlers and Thakur comes amidst the government's efforts to reach out to the top wrestlers, who have been protesting since April 23 and demanding the arrest of Singh.

In another key decision, the government also agreed not to allow outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed three terms as president, and his associates to contest elections as per their demand.

Singh, who first became WFI president in 2012, is already not eligible to contest the elections as per the Sports Code.