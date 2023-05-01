Wrestlers' protest: Brij Bhushan alleges conspiracy by Deependar Hooda, Bajranj Punia; to make big revelation soon

Deepender Singh Hooda, Brij Bhushan (File Photo)

Wrestlers' protest update: Protests by Indian wrestlers continues and several political leaders have come to extend their support. Wrestlers are protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual harassment levelled at seven women wrestlers. The second FIR dealt with outraging modesty, whereas the first one was about claims against a young wrestler and was filed under the POCSO Act.

In the midst of rallies in Delhi's Jantar Mantar by wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, the Delhi Police, which works under Amit Shah's Home Ministry, filed the two first information reports (FIRs) hours after the Supreme Court ordered them to do so.

In the latest update on Wrestlers' protest, the WFI chief Brij Bhushan claimed on Sunday that the conspiracy against him was devised by Congressman Deepender Hooda and Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and he also claims that “a big industrialist is responsible for the conspiracy against me."

The Kaiserganj BJP MP declared that he was prepared to quit if doing so would cause protesters to return to their homes. “I have to prove my innocence... If the party asks me to resign, I will do so immediately," he added.

Brij Bhushan said that “this whole conspiracy was hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia. We have an audio (clip) to prove this. When the time comes, it will be handed over to the Delhi Police."

According to the WFI leader, the protestors are nothing more than "toys" in the hands of the opposition. “All these players have become toys in the hands of the Congress and other opposition parties. Their motive is political and not my resignation.”

Brij Bhushan remarked, "She does not know the facts," in reference to Priyanka Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, joining the wrestlers in their protest. She was escorted to the protest location by Deepender Hooda, the plot's mastermind.

“The day she comes to know the truth or the day the investigation report comes out she will realize that she should not have gone to the protest site. I openly challenge them to fight against me from Kaiserganj, Gonda, Shravasti or any Lok Sabha seat in the area. The result will clear all misunderstandings."