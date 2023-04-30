Wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar: Here's what has happened so far

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The second round of protests by prominent wrestlers Bajranj Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phoghat, and others at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers has resumed.

The BJP MP from Kaiserganj is accused by the wrestlers of harassing and intimidating them sexually. The WFI president must be arrested, according to the protesting wrestlers. As the ongoing wrestlers' protest continues on the seventh day, here’s what has happened so far.

First round of protest at Jantar Mantar

On January 18, wrestlers assembled at the Jantar Mantar protest location and accused WFI president Singh of sexual harassment. They claimed that since 2012, Brij Bhushan had harassed the female wrestler. Singh's resignation and the disbandment of the WFI were sought.

Charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

The WFI Chief has been accused of sexual harassment and other offences by the wrestlers. The complainants mentioned incidents that took place between 2012 and 2022, alleging that some of them took place at Brij Bhushan's official MP's home in New Delhi and during tournaments held both domestically and internationally.

It was claimed that one of the victims is a minor, earlier this week, in front of the Supreme Court. In their police report, the wrestlers also accused Brij Bhushan of intimidating them unlawfully.

Demands made by wrestlers in protest

The wrestlers are demanding that WFI chief Brij Bhushan be taken into police custody in accordance with the POCSO Act. They have also asked for the dissolution of the WFI and his dismissal as president.

Actions taken by government

A ranking competition in Gonda was among the ongoing activities that the government's Sports Ministry directed WFI to halt immediately. In order to investigate the situation in four weeks, the ministry established a six-member oversight committee (OC). The committee turned in its report the first week of April. The WFI elections, which were scheduled to take place on May 7, were declared invalid as a result of the fresh protests.

FIR lodged against Brij Bhushan

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan on April 28 after informing the top court. According to information provided by Hindustan Times, the initial FIR was filed in accordance with the POCSO Act and the pertinent IPC sections. According to a minor's complaints, it has been filed. While a second FIR is filed to conduct thorough inquiries in accordance with applicable sections.

Brij Bhushan Singh on wrestlers’ protest

Brij Bhushan has responded to the accusations against him by saying that he will respect the decision of the Supreme Court. This issue is before the Supreme Court, Singh stated. "I approve of the top court's ruling. I have complete faith in both the Supreme Court and the police inquiry. I will assist the investigation in any way that is required."

7 women wrestlers get security from Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has provided protection to seven wrestlers who have charged Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), of sexual harassment on the Supreme Court's directions.