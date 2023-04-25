Wrestlers protest against WFI chief: SAI representatives visit Jantar Mantar to talk with protesting wrestlers

ANI Photo

Delhi Police on Monday sought a report from the investigation committee set up by the Union Sports Ministry to investigate the allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and has begun a probe into the fresh complaint by wrestlers, a senior officer said on Monday.

After a protest led by some prominent wrestlers of the country this January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

Top wrestlers have now resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on Friday (April 21) stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) representatives visited Jantar Mantar and interacted with wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

SAI officials were seen holding discussions with wrestlers.

"I had come to meet wrestlers and listen to them. I will not say anything on demands," an SAI official told the media.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and the Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the WFI body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. (ANI)