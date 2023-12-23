Wrestlers Protest: Virender Singh to also return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president

Virender Singh's move comes a day after another top wrestler, Bajrang Punia said he has written a letter to PM Modi and will return the Padma Shri given to him.

Wrestler Virender Singh offered support to fellow athlete Sakshee Malikkh, who announced that she is quitting the sport after an aide of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh got elected at the top post.

Malikkh and other athletes have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment.

"I will also return the Padma Shri for my sister and the country's daughter, Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, I am proud of your daughter and my sister Sakshee Malikkh... But I would also request the top players of the country to also give their decision," Virender Singh, who is also known as 'Goonga Pahalwan', said in a post on X, tagging Sachin Tendulkar and Neeraj Chopra.

This comes a day after another top wrestler, Bajrang Punia, on Friday said he has written a letter to PM Modi and will return the Padma Shri awarded to him.

After posting on X, the Olympic medal-winning wrestler reached Delhi's Kartavya Path on Friday evening and left the Padma Shri award on a footpath. It was later picked up by the police.

"When the women wrestlers are not given due respect, I do not deserve this honour either. We were on the road for 40 days, but the promises made by the government have not been fulfilled. Our fight is not against the government, but against an individual. I believe in the judiciary but, with what is happening, I can't keep faith in the system," Mr Punia said.

Following this, Vijender Singh, India's first boxer to win an Olympics medal, also announced his support to Ms Malikkh yesterday. "The parents of the daughters would be concerned that if an Olympic medallist is not given justice, how will we get it? The PM, Vice President, and President all should come and answer why this happened... This raises a lot of questions on the justice system and the democratic structure," Vijender Singh said.

The new WFI boss Sanjay Singh is an old aide of Brij Bhushan, who was WFI chief for 12 years. A six-time BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan had to retire after top wrestlers, including Malikkh, accused him of sexually harassing women wrestlers.



