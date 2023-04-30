Wrestlers' protest: 7 women complainants get security from Delhi Police after Supreme Court order

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Following orders from the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police has given security to seven complainants who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The move occurs two days following the WFI leader, a Kaiserganj-based BJP MP, was the target of two FIRs.

Yogeshwar Dutt, an Olympic medalist and wrestler who served on the inquiry panel that looked into claims of sexual harassment against wrestlers, said that now that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been charged with a crime, wrestlers should concentrate on their sport.

He further said, "Police won't do anything until you approach them about it. If one stays at home, they won't do it. The time to do it should have been three months ago for wrestlers. I had previously advised them to submit it to the police if they wanted action."

Top Indian wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and stated that they won't quit the demonstration area at Delhi's Jantar Mantar until the WFI president is taken into custody.

READ | Char Dham Yatra 2023: Kedarnath roads blocked due to heavy snowfall, pilgrims stopped in Srinagar

Politicians who extended their support to protesting wrestlers

Political parties have continued to support the wrestlers' demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Robert Vadra, the husband of Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi, also arrived to the Jantar Mantar to show solidarity for the wrestlers who were protesting. Priyanka Gandhi spoke with the grapplers yesterday and urged them to take action regarding the WFI chief.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, spoke out in favour of the wrestlers on Saturday and advocated for the hanging of harassers of women.

Brij Bhushan on sexual harassment allegations

After first refuting the claims of sexual harassment, Brij Bhushan Singh has now stated that he is not a criminal and would not resign. The WFI chief stated, "This subject is before the Supreme Court. I will welcome their verdict. I appreciate the supreme court's ruling. The police investigation and the Supreme Court have my whole trust. Wherever needed in the investigation, I will cooperate.”

(With inputs from ANI)