Wrestlers demand IOA form probe panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President

The wrestlers reiterated their demand that WFI be disbanded and its President be sacked.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Wrestlers demand IOA form probe panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President
On Friday, the protesting wrestlers reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding the formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment they have levelled against the WFI President, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.

In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed. The wrestlers reiterated their demand that WFI be disbanded and its President be sacked.

They also demanded that a new committee is formed, in consultation with the wrestlers, to run the affairs of the national federation.

