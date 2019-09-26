Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, ex-India hockey captain Sandeep Singh join BJP

Former Indian National Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh and Olympic medalist and champion wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh and Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala were present at the occasion at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt had met Barala in the national capital on Wednesday. He, however, said he was yet to resign from his current post of DSP in Haryana police.

Delhi: Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt joins BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), in presence of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Subhash Barala. pic.twitter.com/9cWmO4Vxe5 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

Dutt, an ace wrestler, won the bronze medal in the 60 kg category in the 2012 Olympics. He also won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Olympian was considered close to the ruling BJP even before there was any report of joining the party formally.

Speaking to ANI, Dutt praised BJP for the scrapping of special status from Jammu and Kashmir and said if needed, "I will fight elections".

"If the party wants, I will definitely fight elections. BJP is the best party to work with. Abrogation of Article 370 was a big decision. What people used to say impossible was made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an inspiration for us," he said.

Sandeep Singh, an ex-captain of the Indian National Hockey Team, also joined the BJP on Thursday.

Delhi: Former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh joins BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), in presence of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Subhash Barala. pic.twitter.com/PAPOiwIO3j — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

In 2006, Singh was seriously injured after being hit by an accidental gunshot in a train, while on his way to join the national team, set to leave for the World Cup in Germany two days later.

He was almost paralysed and was on the wheelchair for two years. Singh not only recovered from that serious injury but also established himself again in the team.

"I have joined politics as I am impressed with PM Modi. His honesty drew me to the party. Both PM and Haryana CM are doing a lot for the youth.Article 370 was a historic decision and I welcome it."

Asked if he would contest Assembly elections, he said: "I will do what party commands."

(With ANI inputs)