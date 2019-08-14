WPI inflation rate falls to 1.08% in July

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rate has fallen to a staggering 1.08% in the month of July, according to government data.

Earlier in June this year, the WPI inflation rate was at 2.02%, from which it has fallen to 1.08%.

According to government data, the inflation rate of primary articles has fallen from 6.72% to 5.03%, while the rates on manufacturing goods have hit 0.34% from 0.94%.

However, as a cause accounting for the fall in the WPI index, the inflation rate on food items has fallen to 4.54% from 5.04%.

The inflation rate on fuel and power, too, has further reduced to -3.64% from -2.20%, a record low.

The rate for vegetables has also reduced to 10.67% from 24.76%, pulses and lentils to 20.08% as against the earlier 23.06%. The rates on sugar have fallen from 4.01% to a staggering -0.94%.

"The drop in WPI was unexpected, it is majorly due to a fall in food inflation," said Rahul Gupta, Currency Research Head at Emkay Global Financial Services Limited.

"Despite four rate cuts by the RBI, the food inflation is still subdued mainly because of better monsoon. The drop in retail and wholesale inflation clearly states that the 110 bps rate cut transmission is still not observed, keeping a room open for one more rate cut in the future. If not a rate cut then RBI may force banks to reduce their MCLR in order to revive consumer demand,” Gupta added.