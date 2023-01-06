Headlines

Would parade rapists, gangsters in public if it was in my control: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said if needed, the identity of those held in the bribery case by the anti-corruption bureau will be revealed to set a stricter precedent.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Udaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said if it were in his hands, he would have come up with severe punishments for rapists and gangsters to set a strict precedent. Gehlot was interacting with reporters during his Udaipur visit on Thursday when he made the remark.

He said if needed, the identity of those held in the bribery case by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in the state will be revealed to set a stricter precedent for others. "If it were in my control, I would take the rapists and gangsters to markets and make them parade in public," he said, adding, "However, this cannot be done."

Gehlot said the apex court has prohibited handcuffing but it used to make the person feel guilty. Now policemen arrest a person accused in a criminal case by holding hands. The Congress leader said respecting the judiciary is the duty of all.

"Judiciary does its work and we do our work. Respecting it is our duty," he said. He was answering a question about the ACB order that was issued by the officiating DG ACB on Wednesday.

"The intention of the government is the same, zero tolerance against corruption and therefore the media and public should not mind it," he said.

"I believe that the order was issued on technical ground, on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment. It has come out in the media that the SC decision was for some other purpose, I will get it examined and if needed, the order will be withdrawn. It is not a big deal," he said.

Opposition BJP has targeted the state government over the order, questioning its intention. While praising the work being done by the bureau, the CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders cannot appreciate the good.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Wednesday asked its officials not to reveal names and photos of those accused in bribery cases until they are convicted by the court.

In an order issued shortly after he assumed additional charge as the ACB chief, Hemant Priyadarshy said only the rank or designation, and the department of the accused should be shared with the media. The officer has argued that there is a legal ground behind the order and it was issued according to the guidelines of the apex court.

