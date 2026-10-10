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‘Worse than Emergency’: Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre after CJP leaders detained from flight

Calling the situation 'worse' than the Emergency, Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on PM Modi after CJP leaders were detained at the airport ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

‘Worse than Emergency’: Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre after CJP leaders detained from flight
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre over the detention of CJP leaders. (Pic Credits: ANI)
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Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over heavy security and detentions in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. Earlier, Delhi Police detained CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka soon after their flight landed in the national capital. In his post on X, Kejriwal said, ''This is worse than the Emergency. It’s official.. we are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear. PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori, and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi.''

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Later, Keriwal and other Opposition leaders, including former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with leaders of their parties, were also detained. Earlier on Friday, Kejriwal had announced that he would participate in the Jantar Mantar protest by the CJP on Saturday along with his family.

As per a latest report by news agency ANI, over 1,000 protesters have been detained across Delhi while they headed towards Jantar Mantar for a CJP-led protest, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Dipke shared a video on Instagram ahead of being detained by Delhi Police wherein he is heard saying, ''So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane. This is the fear of Narendra Modi. Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals.'

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