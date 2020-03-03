Trending#

World Wildlife Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik urges people to save wildlife through his sand sculpture

India's renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha to awareness about wildlife conservation.


Updated: Mar 3, 2020, 11:04 AM IST

Today the world is celebrating World Wildlife Day.  In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly at its 68th session proclaimed March 3 as UN World Wildlife Day and since 2013, people from all across the world celebrate it to create awareness about wildlife. 

This year's theme for World Wildlife Day is "Sustaining all life on Earth". The main purpose of the theme is to deliver transformative progress for the conservation and sustainable use of the species of wild animals and plants.

All social media platforms are abuzz with the messages, methods, and tricks to save wildlife on this day. 

India's renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha to do the same. With a caption- "Let us promise to make our Earth a Better Place for the Wild life, on #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 “Sustaining all Life on Earth”, Sudarsan Pattnaik always brings people's attention to his beautiful creations. 

World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the multitude of benefits that their conservation provides to people. 

Not just Sudarsan's but many beautiful posts have been trending with the #WorldWildlifeDay. Here's a look...