World Wildlife Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik urges people to save wildlife through his sand sculpture

Today the world is celebrating World Wildlife Day. In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly at its 68th session proclaimed March 3 as UN World Wildlife Day and since 2013, people from all across the world celebrate it to create awareness about wildlife.

This year's theme for World Wildlife Day is "Sustaining all life on Earth". The main purpose of the theme is to deliver transformative progress for the conservation and sustainable use of the species of wild animals and plants.

All social media platforms are abuzz with the messages, methods, and tricks to save wildlife on this day.

India's renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha to do the same. With a caption- "Let us promise to make our Earth a Better Place for the Wild life, on #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 “Sustaining all Life on Earth”, Sudarsan Pattnaik always brings people's attention to his beautiful creations.

Let us promise to make our Earth a Better Place for the Wild life, on #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 “Sustaining all Life on Earth”. My SandArt with message #SaveOurWildLife at puri beach. pic.twitter.com/VgPS7HQP5S — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 3, 2020

World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the multitude of benefits that their conservation provides to people.

Not just Sudarsan's but many beautiful posts have been trending with the #WorldWildlifeDay. Here's a look...

Humans are just one link in the chain of life. From the largest animals to the tiniest crawlers, we depend on #biodiversity for our survival and well-being. Today is #WorldWildlifeDay! Let's come together to #SustainAllLife on Earth. lets celebrate diversity. C @UNDP pic.twitter.com/7et5GgSbjK — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 3, 2020

Today is #WorldWildlifeDay. The day is being celebrated on 3rd March every year to create awareness about the importance of protecting wildlife. The theme for this year is "Sustaining all life on earth". pic.twitter.com/KORVKeFKBH — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 3, 2020

On this #WorldWildlifeDay, let us strive for a more caring, thoughtful and sustainable relationship with nature. Location: Mattupetty pic.twitter.com/CnJWx4i8DG — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) March 3, 2020