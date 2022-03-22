World Water Day 2022: Know Indian states including Delhi where groundwater situation is dangerous

World Water Day: State including capital Delhi where groundwater situation is dangerous

Since 1993, we have been celebrating World Water Day every year on March 22. Still, 220 crore people of the world do not have access to clean drinking water. In such a situation, the purpose of celebrating this day is that the availability of clean and safe water can be ensured in all the countries of the world. Along with this, awareness is also made on the importance of water conservation.

Theme of World Water Day 2022

The sources of groundwater are invisible. We cannot see them, but this treasure hidden in the ground is the basis of all our lives. In such a situation, to create more awareness about this foundation, this year's theme is 'Making Groundwater - Invisible Visible'.

How much water is available in India?

The geographical area of ​​India is about 33 lakh square kilometers. About 16% of the world's population lives in India but only 4% of freshwater sources are available. Along with the low availability of freshwater, there is a huge disparity in the sources of available water.

What is the problem in the matter of groundwater in the country and where is it?

70% of groundwater available in the country is found only in the Indo-Gangetic-Brahmaputra plains which is only 30% of the geographical area of ​​the country.

Most of the groundwater availability in the country is in the northwestern part of the country. It includes parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh. There are resources here, but due to their indiscriminate extraction, the groundwater level is going down to dangerous levels.

At the same time, the problem of the western part of the country is different. In many parts of the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat, due to less rainfall, the groundwater level is not recharged.

At the same time, due to geographical conditions in Karnataka, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu in southern India, groundwater is not available in sufficient quantity.



States where the groundwater situation is worrying

Talking about the whole country, about 64% of the area in the whole country is such where the groundwater status is considered safe but there is a huge disparity at the state level. There are many states of the country where groundwater has gone down to dangerous levels.

These include Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The situation in the country's capital Delhi is the most worrying, where only 8% of groundwater is present at a safe level. The percentage of safe areas in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana is 11.3%, Rajasthan 12.54%, and Haryana 21.28 percent, respectively.

State % Area Safe Ground Water level

Delhi 8.82

Punjab 11.33

Rajasthan 12.54

Haryana 21.28

India (Avg) 64%

States whose groundwater level is worse than the national average

There are some states where the groundwater level is less than the national average. These states include Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka.

State % Area Ground Water Safe

Tamil Nadu 35

Telangana 54.50

Karnataka 57

India (Avg) 64%