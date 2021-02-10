Headlines

PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on February 10 at 6.30 PM via video conferencing.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2021, 06:14 AM IST

The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) flagship event - the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10 to February 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today at 6.30 PM via video conferencing.

"The theme of the Summit is 'Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all'," stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The summit will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth and the civil society in the fight against climate change. Energy and industry transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, climate finance, circular economy, clean oceans and air pollution, are amongst the range of topics to be discussed during the summit. The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Earth Sciences are key partners of the summit. 

President of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Honourable James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea; Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Republic of Maldives; Amina J Mohammed Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, and Prakash Javadekar and Union Minister of Enviornment, Forest and Climate Change will be present on the occasion.

Objective of the Summit

Post the signing of the Paris Agreement and the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals, the summit aims at providing long-term solutions for the benefits of the global community by bringing together various stakeholders on a single platform and taking a step in a direction of achieving constructive action in combating issues that are significant to the future of humanity.

Key details of the Summit

It will bring together a wide number of business leaders, governments, climate scientists, academicians, youth and civil society in the fight against climate change.

Adaptation and resilience, energy and industry transition, climate finance, nature-based solutions, clean oceans, circular economy, and air pollution are among the range of topics that will be discussed.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Ministry of Earth Sciences is the key partners of the Sustainable Development Summit.

(With Agency Inputs)

