World’s Most Popular Leaders: PM Modi tops list again, surpasses Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak; check full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the list of the World’s Most Popular Leaders, surpassing some of the most powerful and popular leaders across the world, such as United States President Joe Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

PM Modi topped the list of Morning Consult’s World’s Most Popular Leaders 2023, decided on the basis of a survey conducted by the global decision intelligence firm. Morning Consult released the full list of leaders, with Joe Biden in the 7th position, and Rishi Sunak not even in the top 10.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also topped the list of the world’s most popular leaders last year and still holds a rating of over 71 percent out of the total criteria for the ranking. The second spot on the list was secured by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

World’s Most Popular Leaders 2023: Top 10 list

Narendra Modi (India) 76%

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) 61%

Anthony Albanese (Australia) 55%

Alain Berset (Switzerland) 53%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil) 49%

Giorgia Meloni (Italy) 49%

Joe Biden (United States) 41%

Alexander De Croo (Belgium) 39%

Justin Trudeau (Canada) 39%

Pedro Sánchez (Spain) 38%

The website of Morning Consult further explained the process of their ranking, which is decided on the basis of a survey conducted during the last week of March, which collates the data from the seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country.

The survey ended up tracking the popularity and approval ratings of government leaders in multiple countries such as Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

