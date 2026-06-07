World's most expensive mango found in Ayodhya? Meet the farmer growing the rare fruit at home

A farmer from Ayodhya has drawn attention for cultivating the world's most expensive mango variety in his home garden. Know the whole story.

A farmer in Ayodhya cultivated the Miyazaki mango, which is the world's most expensive variety, at home garden. (Pic Credits: X/ANI)

A farmer in Ayodhya has grown the world's most expensive mango variety, Miyazaki, in his home garden. Yes, you read it right! In the village of Ashrafpur Tonia, Om Prakash Singh has grown the costliest Japanese mango variety in his home orchard. Currently, the tree has only eight to ten mangoes on it, but the farmer is expecting more in the coming two to three years. The Miyazaki mango generally fetches over Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram in Japan and nearly Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram in India.

Why Miyazaki is considered the world's costliest mango?

Each Miyazaki mango weighs around 250 grams, and unlike other mangoes that turn yellow on ripening, the prized Japanese mango variety develops a deep red and purple hue at maturity. It is because of its rarity, premium quality, unique appearance and limited production which contribute to its exceptionally high market value.

Pune farmer's orchard showcases rare mango varieties from across the globe

In May 2025, a farmer and former local politician, Farooq Inamdar, from Varvand village in Pune district in Maharashtra, successfully cultivated 120 mango trees in nearly half an acre of land. Out of these 120, 90 are international varieties, while the remaining ones are from India.

Inamdar's journey towards growing such rare species of mangoes began when he went for Hajj, where he saw a huge variety of mangoes from around the world. Later, he imported saplings from various countries and began growing them on his farm in Pune.

In two years' time, the trees reaped fruits, and now his farm hosts several varieties of mangoes, including Red African, Red Taiwan, Arunika, Banana Mango, Katomani, Shahjahan from Bangladesh, and A2 R2 from Australia.

Inamdar highlighted another high-yielding tree named Koyatur, which produces 8-10 kilograms of mangoes each season, which in the market is sold for Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 per fruit.