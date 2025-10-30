World's longest road has no turns for up to 30000 km, connects 14 countries in one stretch, takes 60 days to cover it, name is…

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ever wondered what roads can lead to, and if there is no turn, it seems like a never-ending ride to eternity. And that’s not a say, the world’s longest road makes it reality. The longest road stretches for thousands of kilometres without a single turn, and it is none other than the Pan-American Highway. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

Pan-American Highway: The world’s longest road

The Pan-American Highway is an extraordinary road that connects two continents and is so long that travelling could take more than two months. Stretching from North America to South America, this highway connects 14 countries. Starting in Canada, it stretches all the way to Argentina, passing through the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Chile. As you travel, the route offers a different landscape, climate and travel experience. 


The Pan-American Highway’s total length is believed to be around 48,000 kilometres. It is considered a dream route for adventure lovers and road trip enthusiasts. The idea of the highway was first proposed in 1923, and after agreement from several countries, Mexico finished its section in 1950. The only major break in the highway is the Darién Gap.  

About Pan-American Highway

It is not a single road but a system of connected routes maintained by each country it crosses. It holds the Guinness World Record for the longest motorable road. The Darien Gap, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) long between Panama and Colombia, has no road through this area due to environmental concerns. Travellers should bypass this section by air or sea. 

The challenges of the Pan-American Highway have made it a perfect spot for travel enthusiasts to set records. Cyclists have set impressive speed records for riding the entire length, with Bond Almand IV completing the route in just over 75 days in 2024. In 2003, Kevin Sanders achieved the fastest traverse by motorcycle in 34 days. 

 

