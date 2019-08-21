World's biggest Amazon campus opens in Hyderabad

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon, told ANI, "We are super excited to launch Amazon's largest building globally in Hyderabad. It is a house of 15,000 employees, this campus allows us to grow and we are very excited by the Telangana government's support."

Amazon launched its biggest campus in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday which was inaugurated by Home Minister Mahamood Ali.

"It is actually a symbol of commitment going forward as we grow in India to continue hiring talent to attract great builders for our customers," he added.

John Schoettler, Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities, Amazon said, "Our goal was to make sure the workplace enables employees to passionately serve our customers. The flexible spaces, creativity, productivity and collaboration are key attributes of Amazon's work culture. Sustainability is also the core of this campus. The mechanical lighting system is state of the art. If measured by weight the building contains two and a half times more steel than Eiffel Tower."

"Amazon's journey started in 2004. Coincidentally, I was the employee who came from the United States of America (USA) to kick start the development operations in India. We were five of us who started the employee centre in Bangalore and then expanded to Hyderabad and Chennai," Amit said.

"We have completed 15 years of journey in India. There have been many milestones and we have made investments to serve customers globally," he further said.



