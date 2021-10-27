With over Rs 5000 crore deposit and 17 banks, THIS Indian village is one of the world's richest

India has one of the richest villages in the world in terms of bank deposits and it is in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The Madhapar village has around 7,600 houses and 17 banks and the owners of these houses mostly reside in the UK, the USA, Canada and other parts of the world.

Though the people of the village live abroad they prefer to deposit their money in the banks of the village which have deposits worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

Agriculture plays a large part in the region's prosperity, and most of the agricultural goods are exported to Mumbai.

Apart from schools and colleges, there is also a state-of-the-art gaushala in the village. There is also a health centre with world-class facilities apart from temples and playing fields. With new lakes, check dams and deep bore artesian wells there is freshwater all year round.

In 1968, an organization called the Madhapar Village Association was formed in London. The office was opened so that the people of Madhapar village would meet each other. Similarly, an office has been opened in the village so that direct connectivity from London can remain. This also helps the people of the village residing in the UK to have a close community and to keep the culture and values alive.