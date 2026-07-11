World Population Day: India’s population boom nearing its end? Where will it stand in 2060?

On World Population Day today, July 11, India’s concerns are not about the decline or growth in its population but about the quality of lives it provides its citizens. According to the United Nations, India’s population is projected to reach its zenith in the early 2060s.

On World Population Day 2026 today, July 11, India’s concerns are not about the decline or growth in its population but about the quality of lives it provides its citizens. This year’s theme “Realizing the hopes and aspirations of young people – today and for the future” brings the focus back on the country’s youth which makes India a country with one of the world’s youngest populations.

Beyond the population numbers, the concern is now towards preparing the youth to enable them to achieve their goals, and with India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) going below the replacement level, the challenge is to not control the population but addressing core issues like regional disparities, and ensuring equal access to education, healthcare and reproductive rights for all.

India’s growth reality: A temporary rise before a real fall

For decades, India, with a median age of 28-29 years, has been known for its rising population and recently it even surpassed China to become the most populated country in the world. Despite this fact, India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in 2026 is 1.93 children per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1.

After a long delay due to Covid-19 pandemic, India is expected to release its latest Census in early 2027, when the country’s population is expected to be close to 1.5 billion.

According to the United Nations World Population Prospects, India’s population is projected to reach its zenith in the early 2060s, hitting roughly 1.7 billion in 2062, before a 12% decline starts due to the low TFR.

In January 2062, the population trajectory will flatten. By 2063, India will start losing roughly 115,000 people yearly, triggering a significant decline.

By 2100, India’s population is predicted to decline by 12% from its peak, leveling at around 1.5 billion. Despite this projection, the UN claimed India will stay the most populous country through 2100.

According to demographers, the population continues to grow only due to “population momentum”, meaning a massive number of young people being in their reproductive years. However, as this generation ages, the lower fertility rate will trigger a decline.

The UN report shows an interesting intersection around 2060: India’s crude death rate will rise to meet and eventually surpass its birth rate. By 2060, the UN projects that the number of citizens aged 65 or older in India will officially outnumber children under the age of 14.

The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) indicates continued improvements in maternal and child health, while the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2024 reports India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) at 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1.

This is not an abrupt development. India first crossed below replacement fertility in 2020, when the TFR reached 2.0, and fertility has remained below replacement ever since.