World Population Day: How India's young population can make it an economic superpower?

India's large young population gives it a unique opportunity to become an economic superpower.

India has the world's largest population, but experts say the country's biggest strength is not the number of people, it is the size of its young workforce. As the world marks World Population Day on July 11, demographic experts believe India's large working-age population gives it a once-in-a-generation opportunity to become an economic powerhouse, provided it creates enough jobs and invests in education and skills.

According to United Nations estimates, India is home to around 1.47 billion people in 2026 and remains the world's most populous country. Although the population is still growing, the pace of growth has slowed as fertility rates continue to decline. The UN projects that India's population will peak at around 1.7 billion in the early 2060s before gradually beginning to decline.

Why India's youth matters

Unlike many developed countries that are dealing with ageing populations and shrinking workforces, India has one of the world's youngest populations.

According to the government, more than 65% of India's population is below the age of 35. This gives India a potential demographic dividend—a period when the working-age population is much larger than the dependent population of children and the elderly.

Economists say this can increase productivity, consumption, savings and investment, helping accelerate economic growth. However, this advantage is not automatic and can only be realised if young people have access to quality education, healthcare and employment opportunities.

Jobs will decide India's future

Experts say the biggest challenge is creating enough quality jobs for millions of young Indians entering the labour market every year. Employment opportunities need to expand across manufacturing, services, agriculture and emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, electronics, green energy and semiconductors.

Without sufficient jobs, India's demographic advantage could turn into higher unemployment and underemployment instead of economic growth.

Skills are as important as population

A young population alone cannot drive growth unless workers have the skills required by modern industries. To bridge this gap, the government has launched initiatives such as Skill India, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Digital India and the IndiaAI Mission. These programmes aim to prepare young people for future jobs by promoting digital literacy, vocational training and industry-relevant skills.

Experts say stronger partnerships between educational institutions and industries will be essential to ensure graduates are job-ready. Better education can unlock the demographic dividend

Improving the quality of education remains another priority. Greater focus on learning outcomes, vocational training, STEM education and effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 can help reduce the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements.

Higher education and continuous upskilling will become increasingly important as technology rapidly changes the nature of work.

Women could become India's biggest growth engine

Economists believe increasing women's participation in the workforce could significantly boost India's economic growth. Improving female education, expanding employment opportunities and removing barriers to workforce participation can increase household incomes and strengthen the country's long-term growth prospects.

Experts have repeatedly said that empowering women economically is one of the fastest ways to maximise the benefits of India's demographic dividend.

Startups and innovation can create new jobs

India's young population has already become the backbone of the country's startup ecosystem and digital economy. Government programmes such as Startup India and Digital India are encouraging entrepreneurship by supporting innovation and improving access to finance. Experts say more young entrepreneurs can become job creators rather than job seekers if they receive the right policy support.

Population alone cannot guarantee success

Experts caution that simply being the world's most populous country does not automatically make a nation prosperous. Several countries with large populations continue to struggle with unemployment, inequality and low incomes. India's demographic dividend will depend on how effectively it invests in education, healthcare, skill development and employment over the next few decades.

With fertility rates declining and population growth expected to slow in the coming decades, economists say India's current demographic window may not remain open forever. The decisions taken today on jobs, skills and education could determine whether the country's young population becomes its greatest economic strength or a missed opportunity.