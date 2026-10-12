'World's first dictator who serves food to protesters': Videos of detained protesters being served 'garam thali' go viral

Several videos of detained protesters being served hot meals are doing the rounds on social media, with users sharing sarcastic reactions. Check them out.

Videos and pictures of several protesters who were detained during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on Saturday, showing them being served hot meals, have gone viral on social media. Yes, you read it right! The clips have sparked sarcastic reactions online, with some netizens calling it an unusual example of a 'dictator' serving fresh and hot meals to people protesting against him.

‘World's first dictator who serves food to protesters’

Several pictures and videos of detained protesters receiving food have triggered a sea of comments and reactions on social media, with users drawing a contrast between detentions and meals being served to them. One user shared one such video and wrote, ''This happens only In India where Modi ji is dictator... Protestors are been served food by Modiji so that they have energy to abuse Modiji.''

''This is what a real emergency looks like .... Modi is just giving them food. Indira Gandhi hoti to Nasbandi kara ke ek radio free de deti,'' wrote another. A third netizen wrote along with a video, ''Hey UN! Look what India is doing to the detainees from an unauthorised protest! They’re being subjected to unimaginable torture: hot rotis, warm food, and the absolute horror of ghee on their daal! How can the international community remain silent in the face of such a gross violation of human rights? Please intervene immediately and save these poor souls.''

This is what a real emergency looks like .... Modi is just giving them food. Indira Gandhi hoti to Nasbandi kara ke ek radio free de deti. https://t.co/MfTJF6UH0i — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) October 12, 2026

This happens only In India where Modi ji is dictator... Protestors are been served food by Modiji so that they have energy to abuse Modiji https://t.co/arHPRxX20c October 12, 2026

Delhi police's treatment of the individuals detained from the Protest Samosas, Kachori, Ice cream, Halwa Puri etc Ye Detention hai? Isko Picnic kehte hai https://t.co/vuHzIWmPGs — Ajay Kashyap (@EverythingAjay) October 11, 2026

Why were protesters detained in Delhi?

Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP announced a protest on Saturday against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, at Jantar Mantar, for which permission was not given by Delhi Police. Ahead of the planned protest, Delhi Police tightened security arrangements and detained several people to prevent them from reaching the protest site.

Several protesters were even detained after they were found hiding inside a public toilet near Sansad Marg in Delhi. However, several detained protesters, including CJP top leaders, were released by Delhi Police. As per a report by news agency ANI, CJP's Saurav Das has now sought the date and time for the protest from Delhi Police and said, ''Police tells everyone to approach them 10 days in advance. We are now saying that they have the choice to tell us the date and time (for protest at Jantar Mantar). We are giving them 24-hour ultimatum.''