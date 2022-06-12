World Day Against Child Labour 2022: Maharashtra launches new helpline number

File Photo

Despite the existence of strict laws in the country, Child labour is one unfortunate practice that is still present in our society. As we observe the World Day Against Child Labour today, Maharashtra has taken another step to prevent the practice.

Maharashtra Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif has appealed to public to inform about child labour and related instances by dialing 1098. “We need everyone’s support to end the child labour. People should dial 1098 helpline and inform us”, the minister said

Mushrif added that the name of the informant will be kept a secret. “If children under 14 years found working instead of going to the school, people should intimate us using the helpline. The government will provide such children free education”, he said.

Child labour is a serious issue across the globe. In 2015, world leaders had adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to work upon ending all kinds of child labour by 2025. While we are approaching closer to the set date, our success in the planned endeavours seems to be slower than expected.

READ: Child labour in Jharkhand mines to representing India in Durban: The incredible story of Badku Marandi

In June 2021, the UNICEF and the International Labour Organization (ILO) had warned people about the first increase in the number of child labourers in two decades. The statistics worsened during the four years of the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals between 2016 and 2019.

According to the global estimates released by ILO and UNICEF, over 160 million children, including 97 million boys and 63 million girls were forced to do child labour at the beginning of 2020. This implies every 1 child out of ten was a part of this practice.

About 79 million children out of these were made to perform some sort of hazardous work. Shockingly, 86 million children in Sub-Saharan Africa have been engaged in child labour.