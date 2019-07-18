World court orders Pakistan to hold Kulbhushan Jadhav execution

Ruling in favour of India, the International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and review his case, after agreeing with India's contention that his rights had been violated.

Jadhav, a former Navy officer, was purportedly "arrested" by Pakistan in 2016. He was convicted of espionage and terrorism by a Pakistani military tribunal and sentenced to death in 2017.

The world court found that Islamabad deprived India access to Jadhav and its "right to render the assistance provided" by the Vienna Convention, and failed to arrange for legal representation to him.

The court called for a stay on Jadhav's execution, which it said constitutes "an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence".

President of ICJ Abdul-qawi Ahmed Yusuf said Pakistan is obliged to inform Jadhav of his rights without any delay and "provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations."

The 42-page verdict was ruled 15 to one. The only judge who ruled against is Tassdduq Hussain Jillani, a former chief justice of Pakistan.

INTERNATIONAL TRIAL Mar 3, 2016: Jadhav nabbed by Pak on charge of spying Mar 3, 2017: Pak refuses to extradite Jadhav April 10, 2017: Pak military court hands him death sentence May 9, 2017: India petitions ICJ, which stays execution May 15, 2017: ICJ hears case Feb 18, 2019: Pak’s ‘opaque’ trial of Jadhav exposed at ICJ July 4, 2019: ICJ sets July 17 as day of final verdict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the verdict, saying, "Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice." He added, "Our government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian."

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Jadhav's family after the verdict.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi asked Islamabad to "implement the directive immediately" with spokesperson Raveesh Kumar saying, "We appreciate the direction by the International Court of Justice that Pakistan should review and reconsider the conviction and sentence given to Shri Jadhav by the Pakistani military court."

He said the "judgment validates India's position fully" and the government "will continue to work vigorously for Jadhav's early release and return to India."

Pakistan responded to the verdict, saying it will proceed as per law. Its attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan said, "All actions to this will be done by a court of law and in accordance with Vienna convention."

India was first informed of Jadhav's custody by Pakistani authorities on March 25, 2016, and in 2017, Islamabad announced that a military court had awarded him death sentence.