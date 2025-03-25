In a video from the police station that has since gone viral, Saweety can be seen aggressively approaching Deepak and hitting him. Family members present there soon intervened and stopped the altercation.

Boxer Saweety Boora was caught on camera assaulting her husband -- Kabaddi player Deepak Hooda -- inside a police station in Haryana's Hisar. The incident reportedly occurred earlier this month.

Saweety had last month filed a police complaint against Deepak and his family, accusing them of assault and harassment over dowry.

Viral video

Saweety's statement

Meanwhile, in a statement to reporters, Saweety said she did not want any money from Deepak. "I no longer want to live with him. I don't want a single penny from him -- just a divorce and my belongings. I submitted a partial list of my belongings, but no action has been taken in over a month," she said.

Police complaints

In February, Saweety had filed a complaint with the Hisar Police alleging that Deepak and his family had been harassing her for dowry. Deepak has also lodged a complaint against her with the Rohtak Police.

Saweety, Deepak married in 2022

Saweety and Deepak – both from Haryana – had gotten married in July 2022.

Saweety, who competes in the middleweight weight class, is a former world champion.

Deepak was part of the Indian kabaddi team which won a gold medal at the South Asian Games in 2016 and a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games. He also had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Haryana Assembly election as a BJP candidate from Meham constituency in Rohtak.

Both Saweety and Deepak are recipients of the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting honour.