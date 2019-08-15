Worked for daily needs of common man in first term, will work on realising their dreams, aspirations now: PM Modi

Headlines

The Freelancer trailer: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina embark on thrilling mission to rescue young girl trapped in Syria

BJP 'murdered Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi's all-out attack in first speech after return to Lok Sabha

This woman owned necklace with 300 diamonds, lived in mansion costlier than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Fans defend Ranveer Singh after backlash for replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3: 'Versatile actor pe jab question...'

Meet man rejected by ISRO several times, built two companies worth Rs 12400 crore and Rs 3500 crore, his net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Motors to offer EVs at special rates to personnel of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SPG and others forces

The Freelancer trailer: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina embark on thrilling mission to rescue young girl trapped in Syria

This woman owned necklace with 300 diamonds, lived in mansion costlier than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Natural Antibiotics:  7 foods that fight bacteria

7 Indian superfoods for good gut health

Dog breeds that hate cuddles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

The Freelancer trailer: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina embark on thrilling mission to rescue young girl trapped in Syria

Fans defend Ranveer Singh after backlash for replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3: 'Versatile actor pe jab question...'

Don 3 first look: Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in slick promo, fans say 'dil tod dia'

HomeIndia

India

Worked for daily needs of common man in first term, will work on realising their dreams, aspirations now: PM Modi

He also outlined as to how disappointment had changed to optimism in the five years between 2014 to 2019

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2019, 11:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Narendra Modi, on the 73rd Independence Day of India, said that his second term as the Prime Minister will focus on realising dreams and aspirations of the citizens of the country while asserting that during his first tenure he worked towards fulfilling the daily needs of the common man.

Addressing the nation from the pedestal of historic Red Fort on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said, "From 2014 to 2019, people gave me the opportunity to serve. There were many things for which common people had to struggle. For five years, we continuously worked to ensure that day to day things of people especially those of poor, farmers, Dalits, backwards are fulfilled. We worked in this direction and the time changed."

He also outlined as to how disappointment changed to optimism in the five years between 2014 to 2019 and said: "Before the elections in 2013-2014, I went all over the country in order to try to understand the feelings of the people. There was a disappointment on everyone's face, people used to think can this country change?"

"In 2019, I was amazed, the mood of the people of the country had changed, disappointment had turned into optimism, dreams became connected with desire and everyone was on the same page that this country can change", he added.

Elaborating further on his vision for the next five years, the Prime Minister stated that this is the time to think about India of the 21st century and how the dreams of the people will be fulfilled.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader began his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort by conveying Independence Day greetings to the citizens of the country.

He had also paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi before arriving at the Red Fort to hoist the national flag on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zeenat Aman talks about gender role reversal, says 'people should have right to dress as they...'

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie send legal notice to director, demand Rs 2 crore: 'She now refuses to...'

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Goldfish trailer: Kalki Koechlin's comeback film shows emotional, unbreakable bond of mother-daughter

Rahul Gandhi returns as MP 136 days after disqualification in defamation row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE