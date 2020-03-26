Work started in 17 states for dedicated COVID-19 hospitals: Ministry of Health and Family welfare

The Ministry of Health and Family welfare briefed the media on the COVID-19 situation on Sunday. It informed that work has started in 17 states for COVID-19 dedicated hospitals. "On our request, work has started in around 17 states for COVID19 dedicated hospitals," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry stated. Aggarwal also informed that even though the number of coronavirus cases is increasing, the rate at which it is increasing is 'relatively stabilizing.' "While the numbers of #COVID19 cases are increasing, the rate at which they are increasing appears to be relatively stabilizing. However, this is only the initial trend," he said. He also said that India is at a very crucial stage, and if the people and the government don't work collectively and follow guidelines, community transmission could happen. "Community transmission phase of #COVID19 will start if the community & we (the govt) don't work collectively & follow guidelines. But it would never happen in India if we follow social distancing & treatment properly," Aggarwal informed. Meanwhile, ICMR's R Ganga Ketkar has said that if the citizens follow the guidelines of the lockdown strictly, the number of cases will hardly increase in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak. In his second address to the nation within a week, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government. In India, the total number of recorded positive cases has climbed to 649.