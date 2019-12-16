Work on 'sky-high' Ram Temple in Ayodhya to begin in four months: Amit Shah

He was addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand’s Pakur district.

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday announced that the construction of a 'sky-high' Ram Temple in Ayodhya would begin within four months.

He was addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand’s Pakur district. Assembly elections are currently underway in the state with the final phase scheduled for December 20. The counting of votes will be done on December 23.

"Construction of a grand temple at Ram Janambhoomi has been demanded by every Indian for a century but the Congress party kept delaying the issue. Its lawyer Kapil Sibal had been urging the Supreme Court not to hear the matter as there was no urgency. Why were its leaders having cramps in their stomach,” Shah said.

Shah further added that "the Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now within four months, a temple of Lord Ram touching the sky will come up in Ayodhya."

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JMM’s Hemant Soren for saying that Jharkhand people have nothing to do with issues like Ram Mandir and Kashmir, Shah said, “Why shouldn't Jharkhand people show concern for national issues? I want to tell Rahul Baba that he is wearing an Italian spectacle as he can’t see many Jharkhand youths sacrificed on borders to save Kashmir. People of Jharkhand want a secure and strong India."

On November 9, the Supreme Court on India, in a 5-0 unanimous decision, ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.

At least 18 petitions were filed in the court to review the decision. However, all of them were quashed by the SC after finding no merit in them.