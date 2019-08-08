Headlines

Work on Kartarpur Sahib corridor to continue, says Pak even as Islamabad downgrades diplomatic ties with India

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had expressed concern over Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India following the recent move and hoped that it would not adversely impact the progress made on the Kartarpur Corridor front.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2019, 02:16 PM IST

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad has said that the work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued by Pakistan, amid tensions between the two countries regarding India's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution that granted status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had expressed concern over Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India following the recent move and hoped that it would not adversely impact the progress made on the Kartarpur Corridor front.

Reacting to reports of Pakistan's decision to expel the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad and to review bilateral agreements with New Delhi, the Chief Minister had described Islamabad's reaction as "knee-jerk and uncalled for," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"Kashmir was an internal matter for India, which was in its rights to take any decision with regard to the region. Islamabad should not have used this as an excuse to undermine its diplomatic relations with India," the statement quoted him as saying.

"Pakistan's decision was not in the interest of regional security," he had said, warning that any such move to destabilise the "fragile peace of the South-East Asian region" would make the neighbouring country itself vulnerable.

The Chief Minister had expressed hope that these developments would not affect the Kartarpur Corridor and Pakistan would not hurt Sikh sentiments by putting the much-awaited corridor on hold.

"Political considerations should not be allowed to overshadow the religious feelings of the Sikhs, for whom Kartapur Gurdwara stands out as a symbol of reverence," the Chief Minister said.

As per the statement, Singh had also urged the government to take up the matter with Islamabad on priority and ensure that the development of the Kartarpur Corridor remains on track, notwithstanding the diplomatic and other developments between the two nations in the wake of the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

"Both countries could take adequate steps to ensure that the Corridor's progress and security are not jeopardized in the light of Pakistan's decision to scale down diplomatic relations and suspend trade ties with India," the Chief Minister had said.

Stressing that Kartarpur had nothing to do with Kashmir or any other issue of concern for the two countries, he had said, "The 550th Prakash Purb was a momentous event with enormous importance for the people of India, especially the Sikhs."

